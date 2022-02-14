The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

