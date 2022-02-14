The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $67.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.64.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

