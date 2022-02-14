The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

NAPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NAPA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 257,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $19,271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after buying an additional 611,628 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,172,000 after buying an additional 541,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,322.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 377,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

