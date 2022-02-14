The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNVY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.07.
Shares of CNVY stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Convey Holding Parent Company Profile
Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.