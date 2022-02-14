The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNVY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Shares of CNVY stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

