The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,794 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS opened at $363.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.41. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.77 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

