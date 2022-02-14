The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.30).
Several research firms have commented on GYM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.60) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
The Gym Group stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 240.50 ($3.25). The stock had a trading volume of 49,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,368. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The company has a market cap of £427.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.29).
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
