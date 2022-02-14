The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 116,159 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116,159 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

