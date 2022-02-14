The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,288 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after buying an additional 172,304 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.