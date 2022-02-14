The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

CYTK stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

