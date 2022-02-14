The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

CRC opened at $43.18 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

