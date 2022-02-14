The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $178.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average of $207.44. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $176.27 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

