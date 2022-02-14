The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,413 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of SPX FLOW worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.