The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Enstar Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $266.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.80. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $206.55 and a one year high of $270.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.