The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,146 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after buying an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,189 shares of company stock valued at $636,769. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

