The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Middleby.

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Middleby stock opened at $191.41 on Wednesday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

