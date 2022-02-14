The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $116,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $36,348,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.22. 55,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117,014. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $373.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

