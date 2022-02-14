The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,844 shares of company stock worth $7,293,107 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

