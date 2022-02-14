The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $169,500.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Southern stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Southern by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 75,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

