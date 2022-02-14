Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $94.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.13 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

