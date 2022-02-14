Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THMG remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 84.53%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

