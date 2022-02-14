Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TTNP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. 31,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 328.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

