Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
TTNP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. 31,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.61.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 328.67%.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
