TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on X. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$146.75.

X stock opened at C$133.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

