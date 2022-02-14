Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TOWTF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 99,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Tower One Wireless has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

