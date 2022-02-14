TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

TransAlta stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.32. The company had a trading volume of 841,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.25. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

