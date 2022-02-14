Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.58 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.96 or 0.06891270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.87 or 1.00100753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

