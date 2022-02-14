Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 16,722 Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $6.95 on Monday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

RDUS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.