Trexquant Investment LP Invests $202,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $266,167. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

