Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

