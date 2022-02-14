Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.