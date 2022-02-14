Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 11,659 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $10.22 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $772.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

