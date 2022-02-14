Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,451 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $17.79 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

