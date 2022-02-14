Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after buying an additional 357,566 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 80,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PZN opened at $9.11 on Monday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.33%.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $56,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354 over the last 90 days. 53.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

