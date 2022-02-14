TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of TriNet Group worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $83.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

