trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $133.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.29 million to $141.56 million. trivago reported sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 189.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $718.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $745.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $895.99 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $953.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,679. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

