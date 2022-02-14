Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tronox.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

TROX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. 58,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,631. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Tronox by 34.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after buying an additional 478,622 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 107.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 321,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

