Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of ($1.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($4.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 426,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

