TTM Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TTM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,735,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 349,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

