Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Tucows by 28.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,920 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Tucows by 2.6% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,667,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tucows by 203.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tucows by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 43.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of TCX stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.76 million, a PE ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.