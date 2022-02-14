Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $510.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.64.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $190.88 on Thursday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.43. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,474 shares of company stock valued at $12,248,711. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

