Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $320.00 at KeyCorp

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $283.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $393.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 12 month low of $172.61 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.43. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,474 shares of company stock valued at $12,248,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

