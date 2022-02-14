Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TWST. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $173.57.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $575,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,348 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 30.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.