Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

