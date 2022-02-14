Ubex Price Down 15% This Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $703,199.06 and $185,076.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

