Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $18.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Shares of UAA opened at $17.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,712 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Under Armour by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

