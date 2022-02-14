Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Uni-President China stock remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Monday. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.
Uni-President China Company Profile
