Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China stock remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Monday. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

