UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €20.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €20.50 ($23.56) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.84) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.54) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($25.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.54) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.36) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.79 ($20.45).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.74) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.13).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

