Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $38.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNPRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Friday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

