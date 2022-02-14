United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 61.7% in January

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the January 15th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $2.00 on Monday. United Time Technology has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

