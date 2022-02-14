United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 61.7% in January

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the January 15th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $2.00 on Monday. United Time Technology has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.
About United Time Technology
