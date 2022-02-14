UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Reduced by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $474.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

