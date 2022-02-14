Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) is Camber Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for approximately 6.2% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.74% of Universal Health Services worth $200,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,442 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

