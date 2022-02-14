USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:USAC opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -477.27%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

